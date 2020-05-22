Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's “This Week" — Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert; Dr. Atul Gawande of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital; Dr. Dan Barouch of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

CBS' “Face the Nation" — O’Brien; former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Eric Rosengren, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Geoffrey Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels Group.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; White House adviser Kevin Hassett.

“Fox News Sunday" — Birx; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Mark Parkinson, CEO of the American Health Care Association.