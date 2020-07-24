Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's “This Week" — Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS' “Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Health Secretary Alex Azar; Eugene Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Assistant Health Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Rep. Karen Bass, D- Calif.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

___

“Fox News Sunday" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.