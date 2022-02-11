Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly duet at Super Bowl Music Fest ANDREW DALTON , AP Entertainment Writer Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 5:31 a.m.
Halsey dashed on to the stage unannounced for the first time in two years during Machine Gun Kelly's set Thursday night at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, just in time to belt out her guest verse on Kelly's “forget me too.”
“You want me to forget you?” she wailed from the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the first night of the three-night Super Bowl week festival. “Okay, forget me, too. You tell me you hate me, baby. Yeah, I bet you do.”