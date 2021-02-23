Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny co-writing mystery novel

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's better known fans of mystery novels, Hillary Rodham Clinton, is now writing one.
Clinton is teaming up with her friend, the novelist Louise Penny, on “State of Terror,” which has a plot that might occur to someone of Clinton's background: A “novice” secretary of state, working in the administration of a rival politician, tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. The novel comes out Oct. 12, and will be jointly released by Clinton's publisher, Simon & Schuster, and Penny's, St. Martin's Press.