Hurt Christie Brinkley pulls out of 'Dancing with the Stars'

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013 file photo, Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook arrive at the 2013 Style Awards in New York. ABC says in a written statement that Brinkley is unable to continue this season of "Dancing With the Stars," following surgery to her wrist and arm. The details of her injury were not given. Sailor Brinkley-Cook will replace her mother on the show. Brinkley-Cook is a model who has appeared in Sports Illustrated.(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Christie Brinkley has been sidelined for Monday's season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars."

ABC said in a statement that Brinkley is unable to continue this season following surgery to her wrist and arm. No details of her injury were given.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook will replace her mother on the show. Brinkley-Cook is a model who has appeared in Sports Illustrated.

Celebrities competing in season 28 include Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette," former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Mary Wilson and athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis. Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek are also competing.

Spicer's selection raised eyebrows. He quit as press secretary six months into President Donald Trump's term and had a contentious relationship with the press.