In and outside court, Smollett fights for reputation, career SARA BURNETT and CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 9:09 a.m.
1 of12 CORRECTS SPELLING OF NAME TO KAVANAGH NOT KAVANAUGH Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, looks at attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, right, and her client, prosecution witness Abimbola Osundairo, as they walk by Opera soprano Lauren Michelle talking to reporters on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with family Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day four of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 CORRECTS SPELLING OF NAME TO KAVANAGH NOT KAVANAUGH Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, right, introduces Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 CORRECTS SPELLING OF NAME TO KAVANAGH NOT KAVANAUGH Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, walks Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Pastor Damon Mack addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 CORRECTS SPELLING OF NAME TO KAVANAGH NOT KAVANAUGH Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, prepares Pastor Damon Mack to address reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CHICAGO (AP) — Outside the courtroom where former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is fighting charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist attack, his publicist has introduced a roster of supporters to the assembled TV cameras.
Renowned opera singer Lauren Michelle, who also appeared on “Empire," spoke of how one of her best friends from high school has maintained his humanity despite the attacks on his character. Smollett's pastor from New York, Damon Mack, said the person prosecutors are portraying in court is not “the Jussie I know.”
Written By
SARA BURNETT and CHARLES REX ARBOGAST