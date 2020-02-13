Jeff Kinney has 'Wimpy Kid' spinoff book out in April

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Wimpy Kid” and author Jeff Kinney are both embarking on new paths.

Amulet Books announced Thursday that Kinney's latest novel is called “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” and comes out April 7 with an announced first printing of 3 million copies, among the highest for any fiction writer. Rowley Jefferson, “Wimpy Kid” Greg Heffley's best friend, is the book's narrator. He will tell the story of “Roland the Kind” and “Garg the Barbarian” and their quest to vanquish the evil White Warlock. The book is a follow-up to last year's “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” spinoff “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid.”

Kinney also plans an unusual promotional tour this spring. There is no advance itinerary, not even for Kinney. Every day a new destination, decided upon by his publisher and various booksellers, will be announced. Kinney will “surprise children at underserved schools and meet his fans at independent bookstores, all without knowing where he will be heading next.”

Kinney said in a statement that “after many years of being on the road, it seems like the perfect opportunity to do something daring and spontaneous. I’m thrilled for the adventure that awaits, and I’m looking forward to epic moments with my fans along the way."

More predictably, Kinney will have his 15th “Wimpy Kid” book — currently untitled — out this fall, a tradition lasting more than a decade. According to Amulet, an imprint of Abrams Children's Books, more than 200 million copies have sold worldwide.

____

Online:

https://wimpykid.com/awesomefriendlyadventuretour