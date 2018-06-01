Kanye West holds listening party in Wyoming for new album

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Kanye West headed to the mountains to debut his new album, "YE."

The rapper held a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night. He flew in celebrities, industry heavyweights and journalists to hear the seven tracks.

Kim Kardashian West joined her husband, who was introduced by comedian Chris Rock.

The short tracks cover a range of subjects, including his recent declaration that slavery was a choice. He rapped that Kardashian West called "screaming, saying we're about to lose it all," fearing the criticism from the statement.

Nicki Minaj is among the artists appearing on some of the tracks.

Pusha T, Jonah Hill and Big Sean gathered around bonfires to hear West's first album since 2016's "The Life of Pablo."