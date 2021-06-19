Metal fans mosh at 1st UK live music festival since pandemic JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 8:59 a.m.
1 of8 A festivalgoer crowd surfs on the first day of Download Festival at Donington Park at Castle Donington, England, Friday June 18, 2021. The three-day music and arts festival is being held as a test event to examine how Covid-19 transmission takes place in crowds, with the the capacity significantly reduced from the normal numbers. (Joe Giddens/( /PA via AP) Joe Giddens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Festivalgoers watch Death Blooms rock band on stage on the first day of Download Festival at Donington Park at Castle Donington, England, Friday June 18, 2021. The three-day music and arts festival is being held as a test event to examine how Covid-19 transmission takes place in crowds, with the the capacity significantly reduced from the normal numbers. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Joe Giddens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Festivalgoers watch Death Blooms rock band on stage, on the first day of Download Festival at Donington Park at Castle Donington, England, Friday June 18, 2021. The three-day music and arts festival is being held as a test event to examine how Covid-19 transmission takes place in crowds, with the the capacity significantly reduced from the normal numbers. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Joe Giddens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A festivalgoers shelters from the rain on the first day of Download Festival at Donington Park at Castle Donington, England, Friday June 18, 2021. The three-day music and arts festival is being held as a test event to examine how Covid-19 transmission takes place in crowds, with the the capacity significantly reduced from the normal numbers. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Joe Giddens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Festivalgoers shelters from the pouring rain on the first day of Download Festival at Donington Park at Castle Donington, England, Friday June 18, 2021. The three-day music and arts festival is being held as a test event to examine how Covid-19 transmission takes place in crowds, with the the capacity significantly reduced from the normal numbers. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Joe Giddens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of heavy metal fans were camping, singing — and even moshing — on Saturday at Britain’s first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The three-day Download Festival, taking place at Donington Park in central England, is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19.