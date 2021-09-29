Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 12:25 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer told Congress that he knew former President Donald Trump wasn't planning to attack China and that it was his job to reassure the Chinese of this in the phone calls that have triggered outrage from some lawmakers.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivered a vehement defense of two calls he made to his Chinese counterpart, saying he was responding to a “significant degree of intelligence” that China was worried about a U.S. attack.
