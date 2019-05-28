Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph has book out in September

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming book by Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph turned out differently than he had expected.

Randolph's "That Will Never Work" is coming out Sept. 17, Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday. Randolph had intended to write a how-to book, but ended up writing more about his life, working in lessons he learned along the way. He will also share some encounters with fellow business giants, like the time in the late 1990s when he and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings considered selling the company to Amazon.com.

Randolph, who left Netflix in 2002, said he took a more personal approach at the suggestion of his editor, Phil Marino. He told The Associated Press during a recent interview that he wanted to write an "honest" memoir, covering both mistakes and triumphs.