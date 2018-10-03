New Thomas Harris novel out in May

NEW YORK (AP) — "The Silence of the Lambs" author Thomas Harris has a new novel out in May, his first in more than a decade.

But don't expect a return for Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Grand Central Publishing announced Wednesday that Harris will release his first "stand-alone thriller" since his debut, "Black Sunday," in 1975. No other details were provided, although the publisher confirmed to The Associated Press that Lecter wasn't in it.

Harris, 78, has released just five previous novels. Four of them feature the flesh-eating Lecter, including "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Red Dragon." His most recent work, "Hannibal Rising," came out in 2006 from what is now Penguin Random House.

His novels have sold millions of copies. "The Silence of the Lambs" was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie.