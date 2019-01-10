PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 1/5/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Verses for the Dead" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

5. "Every Breath" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "A Delicate Touch" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Target: Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. "Long Road to Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Dell)

10. "The Boy" by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

11. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

12. "Dark Sacred Night" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. "Of Blood and Bone" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)

14. "Elevation" by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. "The Next Person You Meet in Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Homebody" by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

6. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

7. "The Point of it All" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

8. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

9. "The Whole30 Slow Cooker" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. "Medical Medium Liver Rescue" by anthony William (Hay House)

11. "What to Eat When" by Roizen/Crupain (National Geographic)

12. "Killing the SS" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

13. "Gmorning, Gnight!" by Miranda/Sun (Random House)

14. "Skinnytaste One and Done" by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

15. "Dare to Lead" by Brene' Brown (Random House)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Leverage in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

2. "Accidental Heroes" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Safe and Sound" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

4. "Strawberry Hill" by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)

5. "The Family Gathering" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

6. "The Black Hills" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. "Preacher's Rage" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. "A Dog's Way Home (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

9. "Just Kate" by Linda Lael Miller (Harlequin)

10. "Night Moves" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

11. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Dell)

12. "The Bishop's Pawn" by Steve Berry (St. Martin's)

13. "Orgin" by Dan Brown (Anchor)

14. "Final Shadows" by Kay Hooper (Berkley)

15. "Princess" by Patterson/Jones (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Tatooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

3. "A Dog's Way Home (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

4. "Instant Loss Cookbook" by Brittany Williams (Harmony)

5. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

6. "The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook" by Jen Fisch (Rockridge Press)

7. "Can't Hurt Me" by David Goggins (Lioncrest)

8. "One Day in December" by Josie Silver (Broadway)

9. "Texas Ranger" by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Keto Quick Start" by dDane Sanfilippo (Victory Belt)

11. "The Odd Is Out" by James Rallison (TarcherPerigree)

12. "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

13. "Instant Pot Fast & Easy" by Urvashi Pitre (HMH)

14. "Sold on a Monday" by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)

15. "The Wife Between Us" by Hendricks/Pekkanen (Griffin)

Copyright 5/8 2019 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2019 NPD Group.