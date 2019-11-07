PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 11/2/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. "The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek" by McLaughlin/Neal (Crown)

5. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. "Find Me" by André Aciman (FSG)

7. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

9. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. "The Deserter" by Demille/DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

11. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

12. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

13. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

14. "Agent Running in the Field" by John le Carre (Viking)

15. "Cilka's Journey" by Heather Morris (St. Martin's)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

3. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

4. "The Plot Against the President " by Lee Smith (Center Street)

5. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)

6. "Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

7. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

8. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. "The American Story" by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

11. "Dumpty" by John Lithglow (Chronicle Prism)

12. "I Really Needed This Today" by Hoda Kolb (Putnam)

13. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Holt)

14. "Connect First" by Melanie Katzman (McGraw-Hill)

15. "Three Days at the Brink" by Bret Baier (Morrow)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Wyoming Heart" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

2. "Beauchamp Hall" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Sea of Greed" by Cussler/Brown (Putnam)

4. "Never Tell" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. "A Jensen Family Christmas" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. "Dark Sacred Night" by Michael Connelly (Vision)

7. "Meant to Be Yours" by Susan Mallery (HQN)

8. "Doctor Sleep" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)

9. "The House Next Door" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

10. "Season of Love" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

11. "You Don't Own Me" by Clark/Burke (Pocket)

12. "Alaskan Holiday" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

13. "Target: Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Vision)

14. "Christmas in Silver Springs" by Brenda Novak (Mira)

15. "Holy Ghost" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Every Breath" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Open Borders" by Caplan/Weinersmith (First Second)

5. "The 18th Abduction" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Of Blood and Bone" by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

7. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.)

8. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

11. "Ravenous" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

12. "Doctor Sleep" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Gallery)

13. "A Well-Behaved Woman" by Therese Anne Fowler (Griffin)

14. "A Spark of Light" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

15. "There There" by Tommy Orange (Vintage)

Copyright 5/8 2019 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2019 NPD Group.