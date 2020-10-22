PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. A Time for Mercy John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. The Return Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett (Viking)

4. The Book of Two Ways Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

5. The Searcher Tana French (Viking)

6. Jingle All the Way Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. Troubles in Paradise Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam (Ecco)

10. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

11. The Coast-to-Coast Murders James Patterson (Little, Brown)

12. Anxious People Fredrik Backman (Atria)

13. The Harbinger II Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

14. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

15. Vince Flynn: Total Power Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Modern Comfort Food Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

2. This Just Speaks to Me Hoda Kotb (Putnam)

3. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)

4. Caste Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

5. Blackout Candace Owens (Threshold)

6. Didn’t See That Coming Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)

7. Killing Crazy Horse O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

8. Follow the Money Dan Bongino (Post Hill)

9. Rage Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)

11. Untamed Glennon Doyle (Dial)

12. Ottolenghi Flavor Ottolenghi/Belfrage (Ten Speed)

13. Humans Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s)

14. American Crisis Andrew Cuomo (Crown)

15. Ten Lessons For a Post-Pandemic World Fareed Zakaria (Norton)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. Spy Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. The Gift of Love Debbie Macomber (Mira)

3. Criss Cross James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. The Last Widow Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

5. Final Option Cussler/Morrison (Putnam)

6. Christmas Kisses with My Cowboy Palmer/Adair/Pearce (Zebra)

7. Cold Case Pursuit Dana Mentink (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

9. A Knife in the Heart William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. Twisted Twenty-Six Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

11. Immortal Angel Lynsay Sands (Avon)

12. Stand Up and Die William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. Whispering Rock Robyn Carr (Mira)

14. Texas Proud Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

15. The Family Lawyer James Patterson (Grand Central)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. Walk the Wire David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. Hunger of the Pine Teal Swan (Watkins)

3. The 19th Christmas Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central)

4. Dandelion Gabbie Hanna (Atria)

5. The Institute Stephen King (Gallery)

6. Comfort & Joy Kristin Hannah (Ballantine)

7. Cilka’s Journey Heather Morris (Griffin)

8. My Hero Academia, Vol. 25 Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

9. The Chain Adrian McKinty (Mulholland)

10. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

11. Christmas at Holiday House Raeanne Thayne (HQN)

12. The Rise of Magicks Nora Roberts (Griffin)

13. Instant Loss Brittany Williams (HMH)

14. When We Were Young & Brave Hazel Gaynor (Morrow)

15. Rand McNally 2021 Large Scale Road Atlas – (Rand McNally)