PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

3. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

6. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)

9. “In Love & Pajamas” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

10. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

12. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

15. “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery (HQN)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

3. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

6. “Four Hundred Souls” by Kendi/Blain (One World)

7. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

10. “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo (Center Street)

11. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

12. “The Second Happy” by Myers/Myers (Thomas Nelson)

13. “A Rhythm of Prayer” by Sarah Bessey (Convergent)

14. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Between Two Kingdoms” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Reckless Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

2. “Rafael” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

3. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

5. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Sea Glass Cottage” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

7. “Highland Treasure” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

8. “Revenge” by Patterson/Holmes (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Perfect Partners” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. “Trailing a Killer” by Carol J. Post (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

13. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Wicked Game” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)

15. “Western Stars” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

2. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

4. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

5. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

6. “The Girl from the Channel Islands” by Jenny Lecoat (Graydon House)

7. “The Body Is Not an Apology” (second edition) by Sonya Renee Taylor (Barrett-Koehler)

8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

9. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

10. “Firefly Lane” (TV tie-in) by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

11. “Given, Vol 5” by Natsuki Kizu (Sublime)

12. “Blindside” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson (William Morrow)

14. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15. “Elijah: bible Study Book” by Priscilla Shirer (Lifeway)