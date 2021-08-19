PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS FOR WEEK ENDING 8/14/2021

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cBilly Summers\u201d by Stephen King ( Scribner) 2. \u201cThe Last Thing He Told Me\u201d by Laura Dave ( Simon & Schuster) 3. \u201cThe Paper Palace\u201d by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead) 4. \u201cThe Midnight Library\u201d by Matt Haig (Viking) 5. \u201cVortex\u201d by Catherine Coulter (Morrow) 6. \u201cBlind Tiger\u201d by Sandra Brown (Grand Central) 7. \u201cMalibu Rising\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 8. \u201cThe Cellist\u201d by Daniel Silva (Harper) 9. \u201cThe Invisible Life of Addie Larue\u201d by V.E. Schwab (Tor) 10. \u201cWe Were Never Here\u201d by Andrea Bartz (Ballantine) 11. \u201cBlack Ice\u201d by Brad Thor (Atria) 12. \u201cThe President\u2019s Daughter\u201d by Clinton\/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf) 13. \u201cGolden Girl\u201d by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) 14. \u201cProject Hail Mary\u201d by Andy Weir (Ballantine) 15. \u201cSooley\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cAmerican Marxism\u201d by Mark R. Levin (Threshold) 2. \u201cThe Long Slide Tucker Carlson\u201d by (Threshold) 3. \u201cThe Truth About Covid-19\u201d by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green) 4. \u201cGiannis\u201d by Mirin Fader (Hachette) 5. \u201cThe Authoritarian Moment\u201d by Ben Shapiro (Broadside) 6. \u201cBreathe\u201d by Rickson Gracie (CDey Street) 7. \u201cDear America\u201d by Graham Allen (Center Street) 8. \u201cI Alone Can Fix It\u201d by Leonnig\/Rucer (Penguin Press) 9. \u201cHere, Right Matters\u201d by Alexander Vindman (Harper) 10.\u201cKilling the Mob\u201d by O\u2019Reilly\/Dugard (St. Martin\u2019s) 11.\u201cWhat Happened to You?\u201d by Perry\/Winfrey (Flatiron\/Oprah) 12.\u201cHow I Saved the World\u201d by Jesse Watters (Broadside) 13.\u201cGreenlights\u201d by Matthew McConaughey (Crown) 14.\u201cCrying in H Mart\u201d by Michelle Zauner (Knopf) 15.\u201cThe Bomber Mafia\u201d by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown) MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cFaithless in Death\u201d by J.D. Robb ( St. Martin\u2019s) 2. \u201cRoyal\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 3. \u201cA Time for Mercy\u201d by John Grisham (Dell ) 4. \u201cYou Betrayed Me\u201d by Lisa Jackson (Zebra ) 5. \u201cBlindside\u201d by Patterson\/Born (Grand Central) 6. \u201cThe Courtship of Carol Sommars\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin) 7. \u201cDevil in Disguise\u201d by Lisa Kleypas (Avon) 8. \u201cFair Warning\u201d by Michael Connelly\u201d (Grand Central) 9. \u201cDeadlock by Catherine Coulter (Pocket) 10.\u201cThe Institute\u201d by Stephen King (Pocket) 11.\u201cHunter\u2019s Moon\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone ( Pinnacle) 12.\u201cLoved You First\u201d by Nora Roberts (Silhouette) 13.\u201cHeart and Soul\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin\u2019s) 14.\u201cOnce upon a Time in Hollywood\u201d by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial) 15.\u201cClaimed\u201d by J.R. Ward (Pocket) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cPeople We Meet on Vacation\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 2. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d by Delia Owens (Putnam) 3. \u201cThe Return\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) 4. \u201cThe Guest List\u201d by Lucy Foley (Morrow) 5. \u201cThe Silent Patient\u201d by Alex Michaelides (Celadon ) 6. \u201cDeliver Us from Evil\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central) 7. \u201cAnxious People\u201d by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square) 8. \u201cJujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 11\u2033 by Gege Akutami (Viz) 9. \u201cBurn After Writing (pink)\u201d by Sharon Jones Tarcher (Perigee) 10.\u201c1st Case\u201d by Patterson\/Tebbetts (Grand Central) 11.\u201cDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba\u201d Vol. 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz) 12.\u201cWe Are All the Same in the Dark\u201d by Julia Heaberlin (Ballantine) 13.\u201cThe Shadow\u201d by Patterson\/Sitts (Grand Central) 14.\u201c2022 Large Scale Road Atlas\u201d (Rand McNally) 15.\u201cChainsaw Man, Vol. 6\u201d by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz) ___