Past and present meet 'Last Night in Soho' LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 11:56 a.m.
1 of11 This image released by Focus Features shows director Edgar Wright, left, and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns on the set of their film "Last Night in Soho." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features via AP) Parisa Taghizadeh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 This image released by Focus Features shows director Edgar Wright on the set of his film "Last Night in Soho." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features via AP) Parisa Taghizadeh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 This image released by Focus Features shows director Edgar Wright, left, and cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung on the set of "Last Night in Soho." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features via AP) Parisa Taghizadeh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Director Edgar Wright poses for portraits for the film "Last Night in Soho" during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2021. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - Director Edgar Wright poses for portraits for the film "Last Night in Soho" during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2021. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - Director Edgar Wright poses for portraits for the film "Last Night in Soho" during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2021. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Director Edgar Wright poses for portraits for the film "Last Night in Soho" during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2021. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
VENICE, Italy (AP) — It’s a few hours before the world premiere of Edgar Wright’s “ Last Night in Soho ” at the Venice Film Festival and Wright is getting a little teary eyed. He’s telling a story about Dame Diana Rigg. It’s a good one, too, involving Campari and soda on the last day he saw her.
Most stories involving Rigg have a supporting Campari and soda part.