Rangers TV broadcaster Nitkowski tests positive for COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers television broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski has tested positive for COVID-19, a move that led the team using a simulcast of its radio network's call on the regional cable telecast for Thursday night's series finale in Houston.

The Rangers said they received notification Thursday of the positive test for Nitkowski, a former major league pitcher who played for eight different teams between 1995-2005.

Nitkowski had been working only on the broadcast level at the new Rangers ballpark, where all of their broadcasts originated, whether home or way. He had no access to Tier 1 and 2 restricted areas or any other locations at Globe Life Field. The team said the broadcast level, including all broadcast booths, was thoroughly sanitized and disinfected Thursday.

The Rangers began the protocols that are in place for positive COVID-19 tests, and any person who had direct contact with Nitkowski must undergo COVID-19 testing. No individuals will be allowed back into the facility without receiving a negative COVID-19 test.

FOX Sports Southwest and the Rangers decided that all broadcast talent and crew who had access to the television booth over the last several days would not work the scheduled telecast against the Astros.

That led to the decision to use the radio network simulcast with Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks, and Jared Sandler. FOX Sports Southwest expected to resume its television production Friday night at the Los Angeles Angels.

Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus in late July and missed a month of games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports