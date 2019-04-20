Rep: Adele, Simon Konecki have separated

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated. The pop singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday, April 19, 2019 in a statement to The Associated Press. The statement read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated. The pop singer’s ... more Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rep: Adele, Simon Konecki have separated 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated.

The pop singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the emailed statement said. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.