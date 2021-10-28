Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise

Who knew that digging the Kinks could be so dangerous?
“The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) stuffs into her suitcase when she gleefully packs for London. Eloise has long fantasized about living in the city, a dream built on the allure of London's 1960s swinging past. Her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who raised her and supplied the piles of vinyl, watches Eloise's great expectations with trepidation. Eloise's mother embarked on a similar path, but years earlier killed herself.