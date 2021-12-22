Review: Penélope Cruz delivers in 'Parallel Mothers'

Two women meet in a maternity ward and their lives become inextricably linked in Pedro Almodóvar’s gentle but penetrating “ Parallel Mothers.”
It’s a film that on one level plays like a melodrama, with wild twists and turns fitting of soap opera cliffhangers. But there is something deeper going on too, underneath the beautiful surface and base pleasures of plot and simply watching Penélope Cruz through Almodóvar’s loving lens. “Parallel Mothers,” at its core, is about Spain and the lingering traumas of the Spanish Civil War, which robbed a generation of fathers, husbands and sons.