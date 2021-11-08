Smithsonian exhibit on mid-century backyards arrives in Fairfield
Sarajane Sullivan
The Fairfield Museum and History Center welcomes a new exhibit from the Smithsonian collection all about the invention of the backyard and its evolution since the 1950s.
“Patios, Pools, and the Invention of the American Backyard” is a traveling exhibit that explores “the mid-century backyard from the rise of the suburbs and tract houses, to the beauty of postwar garden design, and the birth of the environmental movement,” according to the museum’s website.