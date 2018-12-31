South Africa's Zuma will head to recording studio in 2019

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Driven from office by scandal, former South African president Jacob Zuma plans to record music in 2019.

An official says Zuma, who resigned in February, will in April record "his trademark struggle songs" from the fight against South African apartheid, the system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo, an official in the municipality that includes Durban, says on Twitter that he visited Zuma and "sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song."

Ngcobo said Zuma will record tunes including one that demands the return of land, a song that resonates among many black South Africans demanding land reform to redress grievances from the painful era of white domination.

Zuma was forced to quit after South Africa's ruling party, embarrassed by corruption scandals, turned against him.