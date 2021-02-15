Spanish rapper rejects imprisonment, draws focus to gag law HERNÁN MUÑOZ, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 3:50 p.m.
1 of9 Rap singer Pablo Hasél sits inside the University of Lleida, Spain, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less
LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters locked themselves inside a university building Monday in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the country's monarchy and praising terrorism.
The case of Pablo Hasél, 32, has drawn increasing attention in Spain and has been linked to the government's sudden announcement to change a national law that is deemed to curtail freedom of expression. Over 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodóvar and actor Javier Bardem, signed a petition last week in support of the rapper.