Stars returned to looks in color on the Golden Globes carpet

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from left, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) less Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from left, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan ... more Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Stars returned to looks in color on the Golden Globes carpet 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

It was a return to looks of color on the Golden Globes red carpet after last year's show of #MeToo solidarity in black. The night's co-host, Sandra Oh, led things off in a classic Hollywood bob and white gown with an asymmetrical neckline as she posed with her evening's hosting partner, Andy Samberg.

Oh's side coif and gently bedazzled draped look Sunday was paired with a red lip and high platforms that lent extra sparkle. She stacked diamond bracelets on her left wrist.

Idris Elba, People's sexiest man, went tieless but was stunning nonetheless in a jade green tuxedo jacket and vest. Elsie Fisher, the 15-year-old star of "Eighth Grade," wore a red velvet suit by Kenzo. Amy Adams donned custom green by Calvin Klein.