Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65 MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 6:42 p.m.
FILE - Actress Tanya Roberts poses for photos at the grand opening of the musical comedy "The Producers" at the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 9, 2007. Roberts, who captivated James Bond in "A View to a Kill" and appeared in the sitcom "That '70s Show," died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. She was 65.
FILE - Tanya Roberts stars as Kiri in the adventure movie "The Beastmaster," on Dec. 16, 1981.
FILE - Actor Roger Moore, right, poses with his co-star Tanya Roberts from the James Bond film "A View to a Kill," outside of Château de Chantilly in Chantilly, France on Aug. 17, 1984.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner. She was 65.
Lance O’Brien, her companion of nearly two decades, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reached out to him on Monday at 9:30 p.m. PST to inform him that Roberts had passed away.