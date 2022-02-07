The Who will play Cincinnati, 42 years after concert tragedy

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — British rock band The Who will play their first concert in the Cincinnati area in over four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979.

The Who will take the stage at the TQL Stadium on May 15, WCPO-TV reported Monday. The band’s return was originally planned for April 2020 at the BB&T Arena in Kentucky, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.