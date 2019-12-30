The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending December 27th:

Fiction:

1. Buried Deep by Margot Hunt, narrated by Therese Plummer (Audible Original)

2. Peter Pan: An Audible Original Drama by J. M. Barrie, narrated by Adeel Akhtar, Rupert Everett, Gerran Howell and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Audible Original)

3. Pont Neuf by Max Byrd, narrated by Natasha Soudek (Audible Original)

4. The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, narrated by Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany (Audible Original)

5. The Christmas Pact by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, narrated by Andi Arndt and Sebastian York (Audible Original)

6. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

7. House of Teeth by Dan Jolley, narrated by Josh Hurley (Audible Original)

8. Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze by Ana Gasteyer and Mona Mansour, narrated by Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Patti LuPone, Rachel Dratch, Richard Kind and a full cast (Audible Original)

9. Blood of Elves by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

2. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Audible Studios)

5. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

6. Exactly What to Say: The Magic Words for Influence and Impact by Phil M. Jones, narrated by Phil M. Jones (ListenUp Audiobooks)

7. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by Michelle Obama (Random House Audio)

8. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Blood, Sweat, and Pixels: The Triumphant, Turbulent Stories Behind How Video Games Are Made by Jason Schreier, narrated by Ray Chase (HarperAudio)

10. Into the Raging Sea: Thirty-Three Mariners, One Megastorm, and the Sinking of the El Faro by Rachel Slade, narrated by Erin Bennett (HarperAudio)