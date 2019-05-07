The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 5, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

2. The Girl In the Spider's Web

3. Serenity (2019)

4. The Mule (2018)

5. Cold Pursuit

6. Arctic

7. Fighting With My Family

8. The Avengers

9. Captain America: The First Avenger

10. Iron Man

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Arctic

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. I Kill Giants

4. In Order of Disappearance

5. Mr. Right (2016)

6. In Search of Greatness

7. Egg

8. Mid90s

9. In Like Flynn

10. Dragged Across Concrete

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.