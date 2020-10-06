US--Apple Books-Top-10
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher
1. The Return by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728567 - (Grand Central Publishing)
2. Battle Ground by Jim Butcher - 9780593199329 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey - 9781250164698 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett - 9781984882028 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. Total Power by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781501190674 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
6. The Coast-to-Coast Murders by J. D. Barker & James Patterson - 9780316457439 - (Little, Brown and Company)
7. Whiskey Lullaby by Liliana Hart - No ISBN Available - (7th Press)
8. Crush by Tracy Wolff - 9781682815854 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)
9. The Billionaire’s Wake-up-call Girl by Annika Martin - 9781944736064 - (Annika Martin)
10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman - 9781501160851 - (Atria Books)