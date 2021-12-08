US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. The Last Duel

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3. No Time to Die

4. Dune

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Free Guy

7. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

8. Spencer

9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

10. Elf (2003)

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Green Knight

3. The Lost Leonardo

4. Black Friday

5. Copshop

6. Betrayed

7. Funny Thing About Love

8. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

9. The Beta Test

10. A Rainy Day in New York