WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended July 22nd.

FICTION

1. "The Other Woman" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. "The Good Fight" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

7. "The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. "Spymaster" by Brad Thor (Atria)

9. "Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi (Henry Holt & Co.)

10. "All We Ever Wanted" by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

NONFICTION

1. "Liars, Leakers and Liberals" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

2. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

4. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

5. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

6. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

7. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. "The Plant Paradox Cookbook" by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

9. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. "Calypso" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Other Woman" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. "Her Mother's Grave" by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

5. "Every Time We Fall in Love" by Bella Andre (Oak Press)

6. "The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

7. "All Your Perfects" by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster)

8. "All We Ever Wanted" by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

9. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. "Hornet Flight" by Ken Follett (Penguin)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Dr. Stephen R. Covey (Stephen R. Covey)

4. "Bad Blood by John Carreyrou (Knopf Doubleday)

5. "A. Lincoln" by Ronald C. White, Jr. (Random House)

6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

7. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins)

8. "Van Gogh" by Steven Naifeh (Random House)

9. "Mayflower" by Nathaniel Philbrick (Penguin)

10. "Modern Sauces" by Martha Holmberg (Chronicle)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.