WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended April 20.

FICTION

1. "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

2. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Someone Knows" by Lisa Scottline (Putnam)

4. "Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. "Pete The Cat" by James Dean (Harper Festival)

6. "God Gave Us Easter" by Lisa Tawn Bergan (Waterbrook)

7. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. "It's Not Easy Being a Bunny" by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. "Lost Roses" by Martha Hall (Ballantine)

10. "Katt vs. Dogg" by James Patterson & Chris Grabenstein (Jimmy Patterson)

NONFICTION

1. "Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook" by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)

2. "The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life" by David Brooks (Random House)

3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. "We Are the Gardeners" by Janna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Life Will Be the Death of Me...And You Too" Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

7. "Crushing God Turns Pressure Into Power" by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords)

8. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. "The Path Made Clear" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

10. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Hachette)

2. "The Mister" by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "A Game of Thrones" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

5. "Sie Trying" by Lee Child (Jove)

6. "The Doctor" by E.L. Todd (E.L. Todd)

7. "The 13-Minute Murder" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

8. "Fortune Furlough" by Jana Deleon (Jana Deleon)

9. "World Without End" by Ken Follett (Signet)

10. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)

2. "The Mueller Report" by The Washington Post (Scribner)

3. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. "The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life" by David Brooks (Random House)

5. "The Skinnytaste Cookbook: Light on Calories, Big on Flavor" by Gina Hololka (Clarkson N. Potter)

6. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. "Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook" by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)

8. "Life Will Be The Death of Me" by Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

9. "Maybe You Should Takk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.