Photo: Corey Perrine, AP
Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From pubgoers in pajamas to merrymakers in finery at a posh hotel, Americans cheered and teared up Saturday as they watched Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry in a royal wedding with trans-Atlantic resonance. less
From left, David Alexander Jenkins, Paula Jackson and Cherri Gregg, all of Philadelphia, react during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. The ceremony married the pomp and circumstance of Britain's most sacred institution with elements of black culture, drawing viewers not normally drawn to the spectacle of the monarchy. less
From left, Arielle Lichterman, 9, Julian Lichterman, Laila Widgeon, and Nahla Widgeon play limbo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. The ceremony married the pomp and circumstance of Britain's most sacred institution with elements of black culture, drawing viewers not normally drawn to the spectacle of the monarchy. less
Paula Jackson of Philadelphia, left, receives makeup from makeup artist Pietra Dunmore, right, while Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. looks on during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. The ceremony married the pomp and circumstance of Britain's most sacred institution with elements of black culture, drawing viewers not normally drawn to the spectacle of the monarchy. less
People mingle during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. The ceremony married the pomp and circumstance of Britain's most sacred institution with elements of black culture, drawing viewers not normally drawn to the spectacle of the monarchy. less
Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Princess Charlotte looks at Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. less
From left, Britain's Prince William, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Sir Elton John waves arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, are driven along the Long Walk as they arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. less
In this frame from video, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry speaks during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile during their wedding ceremony in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle wave from a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, third left, and Meghan Markle's friend, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, second left, holds bridesmaids hands as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Meghan Markle reacts as she rides in a carriage with her husband Britain's Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry stand on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
David and Victoria Beckham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive for the the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
James Corden and Julia Carey arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Serena Williams arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry pulls back the veil of Meghan Markle during their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Meghan Markle leaves after her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands during their wedding ceremony oin St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Serena Williams arrives with her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Serena Williams arrives with her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. less
Doria Ragland watches the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh prior to the start of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Oprah Winfrey waves as she arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. less
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle leave in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Lady Kitty Spencer, centre and her mother Victoria Aitken foreground arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. less
Joss Stone, right, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. less
Jonny Wilkinson and Shelley Jenkins arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
David Furnish and Elton John leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
David Beckham arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario arrive a for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Sarah Rafferty arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
George Clooney, center left, greets Serena Williams in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018. In the foreground are Amal Clooney, left, and Alexis Ohanian. At background center is Idris Elba.  less
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss as they ride in a carriage down the Long Walk after their wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Meghan Markle reacts as she rides in a carriage with her husband Britain's Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at the wedding of Prince Enrique and Meghan Markle in the Chapel of St. George, at Windsor Castle, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle during their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
People relax on a grassy bank outside Windsor Castle after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Princess Charlotte arrives at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Princess Charlotte and Britain's Prince William leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Oprah Winfrey leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ian West/pool photo via AP) less
From left, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Meghan Markle, left, is watched by middle row from left, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Edward, James, Viscount Severn, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Anne and Tim Laurence, front row from left, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  less
Meghan Markle leaves after her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Meghan Markle waves from a carriage after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, prepare to leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. less
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.  less
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. 
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife, Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (R) walk back down the aisle away from the High Altar as they leave at the end of their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.  less
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at the wedding of Prince Henry and Meghan Markle in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Pippa Middleton arrives at the wedding of Prince Henry and Meghan Markle in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
BURLINGTON, New Jersey (AP) — With a gospel choir, black cellist and bishop, Oprah, Serena and Idris Elba in the audience and an African-American mother-of-the-bride, Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle was a blend of the solemn and the soulful.

Guess who's coming to Windsor?

The ceremony married the pomp and circumstance of Britain's most sacred institution with elements of black culture, drawing viewers not normally drawn to the spectacle of the monarchy.

"This was black history," said Joy Widgeon, who attended a house party in Burlington, New Jersey, with her 6- and 8-year-old daughters in tow. "African-Americans were front and center at the royal wedding. This was the first time, and hopefully it won't be the last. I am here for it."

Race has loomed over the couple's relationship from the beginning. After the pair went public in 2016, Harry lashed out in a public statement at what he described as "racial undertones" in media coverage and overt racism toward his then-girlfriend, who has lamented such views. At the announcement of their engagement last fall, many black women around the world cheered the news as a fairytale that doesn't always include them.

Markle, 36, became the first black member of the British royal family in modern history. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is black. Her father is white.

A diverse group of about 20 — mostly black women — gathered before dawn on the rainy Saturday at a house party in Burlington, New Jersey, right outside Philadelphia. They were among the scores of African-Americans and British Americans participating in the global event in person, at home and online.

Decorated with a banner reading "Congratulations Harry and Meghan!," with the bride's biography on a nearby table and glasses of tea and mimosas and the smell of breakfast cooking in the background, the guests gathered in two rooms.

"We were keen to see who was going to look like us," said socialite David Alexander Jenkins, who has ridden horses in the same Windsor countryside where the wedding was held.

As Markle emerged from the burgundy Rolls Royce that brought her to St. George's Chapel, Paula Jackson gasped with approval.

"Oh, she looks lovely! Gorgeous! Beautiful!" Jackson exclaimed, wearing a jeweled blazer and sparkling tiara, sitting on a couch with a spot marked on a note in capital letters: RESERVED FOR THE QUEEN.

"I'm just so happy for her," Jackson said of Markle. "She will be an example for our young African-American women."

The couple also asked Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to participate in the ceremony. Elected the first African-American to his role in the Episcopal Church in 2015, Curry is based in Chicago. His theology, rooted in social justice, was on full display Saturday, as he invoked the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King in his lengthy address to the couple and audience.

For Angelita Byrd, the moment reminded her of being in church with her grandmother.

"He brought a little bit of Southern Baptist America to Europe," said Byrd, of Philadelphia. "You know what I love about all of this? She's adding a little spice to the royal family."

The bride personally called to invite 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who is black, to play at the wedding after Prince Harry saw him perform at a London event supporting an Antiguan charity. The diverse, Christian gospel group Kingdom Choir performed a stirring rendition of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me."

Church hats — a shared tradition in black and British culture — were a fashion highlight. And Markle's dress, designed by Givenchy, was reminiscent of the dress Princess Angela of Liechtenstein wore when she wed Prince Maximillian in their groundbreaking January 2000 ceremony.

Sanya Brown, already a fan of the royals who watched Princess Diana's funeral, as well as Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton, initially planned to watch alone in her pajamas, but made a last-minute decision this week to watch with a girlfriend at her house in the west Philadelphia suburb of Wynnefield.

"In the time of the 'black girl magic' moment we are currently living in ... for this black girl from Los Angeles to be marrying into the royal family is a really dope and historic moment, so why not have that with someone and celebrate her magic?" she explained.

"We've seen (Harry), but never like this," Brown said. "This is different. She is different."

___

Whack is The Associated Press' national writer on race and ethnicity. Follow her work on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/emarvelous.