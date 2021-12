Al Roker was seen making deliveries on the TODAY show with a United Parcel Service (UPS) driver in Fairfield on Wednesday.

TODAY spotlighted Roker in Connecticut with UPS driver Jenny Rosado while they rode along delivering packages during the holiday rush. Last year, Rosado was featured in the Wall Street Journal in a story about delivering packages during the pandemic.

Rosado said she has been working and delivering with UPS for more than 32 years and said that when pandemic started, people could not leave their homes so they were ordering online. “As soon as you knew it, Christmas came again,” she said on camera.

Roker also helped Rosado deliver some packages in person and got a feel of what it is like to deliver during the holiday season. Rosado delivered around 200-250 parcels Wednesday.

"It's amazing because I'll clean it up and get rid of all the packages and then I come back tomorrow and I'm like, who put these back in?" said Rosado.

UPS recommends using its calculation tool to provide estimates of shipping and delivery dates for packages using standard ground services this holiday season. However, UPS poses the following deadlines for U.S. domestic deliveries to reach their destinations by Dec. 24:

The deadline for three-day select service is Dec. 21

The second-day air service deadline is Dec. 22

The Next-Day air service deadline is Dec. 23 for all U.S. domestic deliveries

U.S. to Canada deadlines are Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 for Worldwide Expedited and Worldwide Express services respectively. U.S. to Mexico deadlines for an expected delivery date of Dec. 24 are Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 Worldwide Expedited and Worldwide Express services respectively.