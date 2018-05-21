This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of Friday’s school shooting near Houston. The first season of “13 Reasons Why” drew criticism for its graphic depiction of a teenager’s suicide. The second season will focus on the aftermath of the girl’s death, and reportedly includes a storyline about thwarted school shooting. (Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP) less
Photo: Beth Dubber, AP
The exterior of the Crestmont Theater in "13 Reasons Why" is filmed at 333 Georgia St. in Vallejo, Calif. Notably to locals, Higgins Shoe Store, a business originally founded in 1908, was located at this address until it closed in 1993. The Crestmont sign and marque was erected for filming. less
Photo: Chris Preovolos
While most of the high school scenes are filmed at Analy High School in Sebastopol, the former Rodman Naval Center (pictured) on the Mare Island Naval Shipyard is used as an exterior location for Netflix's "13 Reasons Why." less
Photo: Chris Preovolos
The characters Tony Padilla and Hannah Baker outside of the former Rodman Naval Center on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif.
Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix
The Rodman Center, which was used for recreation and services for shipyard workers, naval personnel and their families, had, among other things, a gym which was used for scenes in "13 Reasons Why."
Photo: Chris Preovolos
Interior scenes of the gym in "13 Reasons Why" were filmed on a sound stage on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif, according to IMDB.com.
Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix
Exterior and interior scenes for Monet's cafe in "13 Reasons Why" are shot at 415 Virginia St, in Vallejo, Calif. The location is an event space and was for many years the location of City Lights, a popular catering business, which has since moved across town. less
Photo: Chris Preovolos
Photo: Chris Preovolos
The fictional Monet's Cafe location portrayed in "13 Reasons Why."
Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix
Exterior and interior scenes at Baker's Drug Store in "13 Reasons Why" are filmed at 419 Georgia St. in downtown Vallejo, Calif. The location is about a block from the Crestmont Theater filming location on the same street. less
Photo: Chris Preovolos
Photo: Chris Preovolos
Kate Walsh, Katherine Langford inside of Baker's Drug Store in a scene from "13 Reasons Why" shot in Vallejo, Calif.
A view similar to this one of Vallejo, Calif. and the Carquinez Bridge from across the Carquinez Straight in Conta Costa County is used to depict the fictional town of Crestmont in season one of "13 Reasons Why." less
Photo: Alejandra Bayardo, The Chronicle
Exterior and interior scenes from season one of "13 Reasons Why" were also filmed at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum at 734 Marin Street in Vallejo, Calif.
Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix
NEW YORK (AP) — A media watchdog group is calling on Netflix to pull its "13 Reasons Why" series because of potentially harmful content.
The Parents Television Council describes the second season of the series as "a ticking time bomb to teens and children." It wants both seasons yanked.
A request for comment from Netflix wasn't immediately returned Monday.
The first season of "13 Reasons Why" included a graphic depiction of a teen's suicide. The second season includes a story line about a student's thwarted plans to shoot up a school dance.
The conservative council claims 1.4 million members and is dedicated to curbing sex, violence and profanity on TV and in other media. In the past, it has opposed shows such as "Glee," ''The Mick," ''Scream Queens" and "The Real O'Neals."