Alabama woman who appeared on 'My 600-lb Life' dies

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman, who appeared on the sixth season of the reality television show "My 600-lb Life," has died.

News outlets report Lisa Fleming, of Mobile, died Thursday. She was 50 years old.

Fleming was bedridden and weighed over 700 pounds (317 kilograms) when she got involved with the show, which airs on TLC. She reportedly struggled with her prescribed regimen after weight-loss surgery but lost 200 pounds (90 kilograms), enabling her to stand on her own for the first time in years.

TLC offered its condolences to Fleming's family.

Her daughter, Danielle Fleming, posted a tribute to her mother on Facebook, concluding "Rest In Peace."

Fleming is the show's second person to die this month. On Aug. 2, James "L.B." Bonner was found dead in a South Carolina ditch with a gunshot wound. He was 30.