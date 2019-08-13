'America's Got Talent' dominates the ratings competition

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a week dominated by competition shows, "America's Got Talent" dominated the ratings competition.

The Nielsen company says NBC's variety showcase brought in 9.7 million viewers last week. The show chose the singers, comedians, dancers and beatboxers that will be on its season-ending live episodes.

That was well clear of second-place "60 Minutes" on CBS, which brought in 6.8 million viewers.

"Celebrity Family Feud" on ABC was a distant third with 4.8 million as reality shows, game show revivals, news shows and talent contests squeezed dramas and comedies almost entirely out of the top of the rankings.

"Beverly Hills 90210" made a splash in its revival on Fox, finishing 12th with 3.84 million viewers.

"Blue Bloods" and "Instinct," both on CBS, were the only other scripted shows in the Nielsen Top 20.