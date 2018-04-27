Andie MacDowell says it's time for men to 'drop the towel'

LOS ANGELES (AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In "The Beach House," Andie MacDowell plays a warm-hearted widow, Lovie, who's devoted to her grown (but still growing up) children and another vulnerable brood, the sea turtles that nest near her oceanside cottage.

But Lovie also is a woman long unable to speak her mind, and that leaves her and visiting daughter Cara (Minka Kelly) warily, even angrily, circling each other as each copes with unspoken challenges in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie debuting 9 p.m. EDT Saturday. Chad Michael Murray co-stars as Brett, Cara's one-time fling.

Unlike her character drawn from Mary Alice Monroe's 2002 novel, McDowell is breezily open and even blunt in interviews, a refreshing quality in an industry where utterances are carefully weighed for publicity value. Maybe it's her nature to be candid. Maybe it's her secure position as a steadily working actress with film credits including "sex, lies, and videotape," ''Four Weddings and a Funeral," ''Groundhog Day" and the upcoming "The Last Laugh" for Netflix.

Or it might be that MacDowell has had it up to here with how women are treated by Hollywood and society in general and refuses to be coy about it.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the South Carolina native who produced as well as stars in "The Beach House" talked about getting close to nature and getting away from stereotypes.

AP: Lovie is devoted to helping protect the sea turtle population in the region. Did the movie's environmental preservation message appeal to you?

MacDowell: One of the things I love about all of Mary Alice's books is the way she pulls nature into her stories. I really am a big advocate for all things wild, and had seen the turtles hatching on the beach and I'd take my kids down to see the turtles hatch and go into the water. So that was very powerful for me.

AP: You've relocated from the South to Los Angeles, but have a remote property in Montana. Is that your refuge from LA?

MacDowell: Yes, definitely. My kids and I will go will go out there and I've taken them out hiking and I'll say — I love to do this — "be quiet, be quiet. ... that's the sound of silence." It's a rare thing. There's a sound to silence.

AP: You've talked about your frustration with Hollywood's treatment of women, including in cliched "drop the towel" scenes in which a naked woman is the subject of the male gaze. What is the problem you see that representing?

MacDowell: The idea of "drop the towel' is to objectify a woman. Whereas (men) have not yet been objectified. To me, the idea is that we really need to service them, down to the point that we're there to bring them pleasure and joy. And part of that pleasure and joy is the fact that we're beautiful objects to excite them, in a nutshell. That is what we are. That is a role that we've had to play for a very long time. And it's still projected in most movies, that kind of image.

AP: Actresses have begun calling for equal treatment on several fronts, including pay and the chance to play more characters that are more than window dressing in stories dominated by male characters. Is change possible?

MacDowell: It's not going to be an easy thing because they (men) like it, they like it that way. ... They like us dropping the towel, they like us being the cheerleaders ... And that's fine, that's a great woman. But I'd like to do what men do, too. I would like to have the privileges that men have. They get to be chubby and they get to be old. We don't. I'm looking forward to women having that equal right to feel good about aging, to feel that they are still sexy. Somehow, they've been fed this idea for so long that they're not that even smart women say it.

AP: You mentioned some frustrating encounters with that attitude. Such as?

MacDowell: I'll go back to an interview I had at a film festival in Italy. A young female journalist asked, "How does it feel to get old and lose your beauty?" And I laughed, and said, "I don't feel like I lost my beauty. I just feel like it's a different time in my life, and it's a different type of beauty." That idea (the journalist expressed) has never been projected onto men.

Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber .