Brothers in Smollett case say they have 'tremendous regret'

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filling a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, a police said. less "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filling a false police report when he said he ... more Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brothers in Smollett case say they have 'tremendous regret' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers who told police that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett paid them $3,500 to help stage an attack on himself in Chicago say they regret their involvement in the incident.

Gloria Schmidt is the attorney for Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo . She issued a statement Thursday evening saying the men have "tremendous regret."

Chicago police say Smollett hired the brothers, telling them to physically attack him, shout racist and homophobic slurs, douse him with a chemical and drape a noose around his neck.

Smollett is charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false police report. His attorneys say he's innocent.

Schmidt says the men "understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves."

___

Check out the AP's complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.