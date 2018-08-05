CBS programming chief defends his turf despite Moonves probe

CORRECTS THAT JEFF FAGEN, NOT MOONVES, IS DELAYING HIS REUTN FROM VACATION - FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. "60 Minutes" Executive Producer Jeff Fager is delaying his return from vacation until a probe into sexual misconduct claims wraps up. On Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, the network said Fager will not return from his scheduled vacation Monday as planned. Allegations against Fager and Moonves appeared in a New Yorker article in July.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CBS' entertainment chief fielded a barrage of questions about sexual harassment at CBS Corp. during a session with reporters intended to promote the network's fall TV schedule.

The network's presentation Sunday to the Television Critics Association summer meeting came amid allegations against CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told reporters Sunday that CBS isn't saying it's perfect and that there's room for improvement in any large company.

Speaking for his division, Kahl described it as a safe and welcoming workplace.

Six women alleged sexual harassment or misconduct by Moonves between the 1980s and late 2000s in an article in The New Yorker magazine.

Moonves acknowledged making advances that may have made women uncomfortable but said he never misused his position to harm or hinder anyone's career.