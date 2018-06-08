Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
En esta foto del 11 de septiembre del 2016, Anthony Bourdain llega a la ceremonia de los premios Emmy a las Artes Creativas en el Teatro Microsoft en Los Angeles. Bourdain fue hallado muerto en su carto de hotel en Francia el viernes 8 de junio del 2018 mientras trabajaba en su serie de CNN sobre tradiciones culinarias alrededor del mundo. Tenía 61 años. (Foto por Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, Archivo) less
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
ARCHIVO - Foto de archivo, 11 de septiembre de 2016, del chef Anthony Bourdain al recibir un premio por su serie "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" en Los Angeles. Anthony Bourdain, estrella de programas gastronómicos de CNN, fue hallado muerto el viernes 8 de junio de 2018 en Francia, informó el canal. Tenía 61 años. (Foto de Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) less
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Notable Deaths of 2018

Photo: Antonella Ragazzoni / Eyeem/Getty Images/EyeEm
Kate Spade, 1962-2018: Kate Spade, a fashion designer known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in an apparent suicide, police said. She was 55.



Photo: Bebeto Matthews, Associated Press
Philip Roth, 1933-2018: Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, from the comic madness of "Portnoy’s Complaint" to the elegiac lyricism of "American Pastoral," died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in a New York City hospital at age 85.


Photo: Richard Drew, AP
Clint Walker, 1927-2018: Clint Walker, the towering, strapping actor who handed down justice as the title character in the early TV western "Cheyenne," died Monday, May 21,2018, at a hospital in his longtime home of Grass Valley, Calif., at age 90. His film credits included "The Ten Commandments" and "The Dirty Dozen." 
Photo: AP
Image 7 of 36 | Tom Wolfe
Tom Wolfe, 1931-2018: Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of "New Journalism" who exuberantly chronicled American culture from the Merry Pranksters through the space race before turning his satiric wit to such novels as "The Bonfire of the Vanities" and "A Man in Full," died of an infection Monday, May 14, 2018, in a New York City hospital. He was 88.
Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP
Image 8 of 36 | Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder, 1948-2018: Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" film franchise of the 1970s and 1980s, died Sunday, May 13, 2018, at her home in Livingston, Montana. She was 69.
Photo: AP
Scott Hutchison, 1981-2018: Scott Hutchison was the frontman singer of Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit. His body was found after he went missing on May 11, 2018. He was 36.
Scott Hutchison, 1981-2018: Scott Hutchison was the frontman singer of Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit. His body was found after he went missing on May 11, 2018. He was 36.
Photo: Dominic Lipinski, AP
Verne Troyer, 1969-2018: Verne Troyer, who played Dr. Evil’s small, silent sidekick "Mini-Me" in the "Austin Powers" movie franchise, died Saturday, April 21, 2018. He was 49.

Photo: Dan Steinberg
Avicii, 1989-2018: Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio, died Friday April 20, 2018. He was 28. The Swedish performer, born Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman.

Photo: Amy Sussman, AP
Barbara Bush, 1925-2018: Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady and mother of a president whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Houston. She was 92. less
Barbara Bush, 1925-2018: Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady and mother of a president whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George ... more
Photo: Doug Mills, AP
Image 13 of 36 | Carl Kasell
Carl Kasell, 1934-2018: Newscaster Carl Kasell, a signature voice of NPR who brought his gravitas to "Morning Edition" and later his wit to "Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!" dies Tuesday, April 17, 2018. He was 84. NPR said Kasell died from complications from Alzheimer’s disease in Potomac, Maryland. He retired in 2014.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty
Harry Anderson, 1952-2018: Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working the night shift of a Manhattan court room in the television comedy series "Night Court," was found dead in his North Carolina home Monday, April 16, 2018. He was 65. Anderson also starred in the series "Dave's World" and appeared on "Cheers" as con man Harry "The Hat" Gittes.
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
R. Lee Ermey, 1944-2018: R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s "Full Metal Jacket," died Sunday morning, April 15, 2018, from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74.
Photo: Jack Hanrahan, AP
Milos Forman, 1932-2018: Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut. He was 86.
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
Art Bell, 1945-2018: Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, died at his home in southern Nevada Friday, April 13, 2018. He was 72. Bell hosted the popular radio talk show "Coast to Coast AM" before he left the airwaves in 2002. 
Photo: Aaron Mayes, AP
Image 18 of 36 | Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 1936-2018: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of Nelson Mandela revered by many in South Africa as the "Mother of the Nation," but criticized by others over a brutal apartheid-era killing by her thuggish bodyguards, died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday, April 2, 2018, after being admitted with a kidney infection. She was 81.

Photo: Greg English
Image 19 of 36 | Steven Bochco

Steven Bochco, 1943-2018: Steven Bochco, the Emmy-winning television writer-producer who brought "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law" and "NYPD Blue" to the small screen, died in his sleep after a battle with cancer on Sunday, April 1, 2018. He was 74.

Photo: Chris Pizzello, AP
Image 20 of 36 | Rusty Staub

Rusty Staub, 1944-2018: Rusty Staub, the orange-haired outfielder who became a huge hit with baseball fans in two countries during an All-Star career that spanned 23 major league seasons, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, after an illness in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 73. Affectionately dubbed "Le Grand Orange," Staub was a six-time All-Star and the only player in major league history to have at least 500 hits with four teams. Popular with fans and teammates all over the United States and Canada, he was most adored in New York and Montreal.     

Photo: Ron Frehm, AP
Image 21 of 36 | Linda Brown

Linda Brown, 1943-2018: Linda Brown, center, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at age 75. Her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll the family in an all-white school in Topeka, and the case was sparked when he and several black families were turned away. The NAACP’s legal arm brought the lawsuit to challenge segregation in public schools, and Oliver Brown became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court that ended school segregation.     

Photo: LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, Getty
Image 22 of 36 | Louise Slaughter,

Louise Slaughter, 1929-2018: Veteran U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York, a Kentucky blacksmith's daughter who became the first woman to chair the powerful House Rules Committee, died Friday, March 16, 2018, at a Washington hospital where she was being treated after falling in her home. She was 88.

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Image 23 of 36 | Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking, 1942-2018: Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at his home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, "A Brief History of Time," became an international best-seller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.     

Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA, Getty
Image 24 of 36 | Roger Bannister

Roger Bannister, 1929-2018: Roger Bannister, who as a lanky medical student at Oxford in 1954 electrified the sports world and lifted postwar England's spirits when he became the first athlete to run a mile in under 4 minutes, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Oxford at 88.

Photo: Anonymous
Image 25 of 36 | David Ogden Stiers

David Ogden Stiers, 1942-2018: Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as the snooty Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III on the popular TV show "MASH," died Saturday, March 3, 2018 at his home in Newport, Ore., after a battle with cancer. He was 75.

Photo: ROBYN BECK
Image 26 of 36 | Nanette Fabray
Nanette Fabray, 1920-2018:

Nanette Fabray, the vivacious actress, singer and dancer who became a star in Broadway musicals, on television as Sid Caesar's comic foil and in such hit movies as "The Band Wagon,"  died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at her home in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., at age 97.

Photo: Anonymous, AP
Image 27 of 36 | Billy Graham
Rev. Billy Graham, 1918-2018:

The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his home in North Carolina Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. He was 99.

Photo: JOHN BAZEMORE, AP
Image 28 of 36

Vic Damone, 1928-2018: Vic Damone, whose mellow baritone once earned praise from Frank Sinatra as "the best pipes in the business," died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Florida at the age of 89. Damone's easy-listening romantic ballads brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearances.     

Photo: Bobby Bank, WireImage
John Mahoney, 1940-2018: John Mahoney, who as the cranky, blue-collar dad in "Frasier" played counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Mahoney was 77.

Photo: Reed Saxon
Dennis Edwards, 1943-2018: Dennis Edwards, a Grammy-winning former member of the famed Motown group the Temptations, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Chicago after a long illness. He was 74.

Photo: David Redfern, Redferns Via Getty Images
Mort Walker, 1923-2018:

Comic strip artist Mort Walker, a World War II veteran who satirized the Army and tickled millions of newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy private "Beetle Bailey," died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at his home in Stamford, Conn. He was 94.

Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Ursula K. Le Guin, 1929-2018:

Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at her home in Portland, Oregon, at 88.

Photo: Dan Tuffs, Getty Images
Dolores O'Riordan, 1971-2018:

Dolores O'Riordan, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at a London hotel. She was 46.

Photo: Bruno Bebert, AP
Mark E Smith

Mark E Smith from post-punk band, The Fall, the fall died at the age of 60 in January. Smith formed The Fall when punk hit 1970s Manchester, and the gray industrial English city sprouted innovative bands including Joy Division and The Buzzcocks. Irascible and inimitable, Smith kept The Fall going for four decades and more than 30 albums. He was the band's only permanent member, hiring, firing and falling out with several dozen musicians along the way.

Photo: Frans Schellekens/Redferns
John Young, 1930-2018

This 1965 photo made available by NASA shows John Young during the Gemini 3 mission. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87. (NASA via AP)

Photo: AP
Jerry Van Dyke, 1931-2018:

Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke who struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted sidekick in television's "Coach," died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in Arkansas. He was 86.

Photo: Gabe Palacio, Getty Images

Shocked and heartbroken are some of the reactions to the death of American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain was found dead Friday morning in France while working on his CNN series.

CNN confirmed the death, saying the 61-year-old was found unresponsive by friend and chef Eric Ripert. It called his death a suicide.

Chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted he was stunned and saddened. Ramsay wrote that Bourdain "brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures."

"Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern wrote that a "piece of my heart is truly broken." Zimmern said, "The sad cruel irony is that the last year he'd never been happier."

Actor and former "Man v. Food" host Adam Richman tweeted "Why?" and said his heart was with Bourdain.

Anthony Bourdain: "You learn a lot about someone when you share a meal together."

Media: San Antonio Express-News