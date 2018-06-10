Former GOP aide Wallace lighting it up for MSNBC
David Bauder, Ap Media Writer
Updated 11:09 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
Photo: Nathan Congleton, AP
This June 15, 2017 photo released by MSNBC shows Nicolle Wallace on the set of her show "Deadline: White House," in Washington. Her show airs weekdays at 4 p.m. (Nathan Congleton/MSNBC via AP)
This June 15, 2017 photo released by MSNBC shows Nicolle Wallace on the set of her show "Deadline: White House," in Washington. Her show airs weekdays at 4 p.m. (Nathan Congleton/MSNBC via AP)
Photo: Nathan Congleton, AP
This June 15, 2017 photo released by MSNBC shows Nicolle Wallace on the set of her show "Deadline: White House," in Washington. Her show airs weekdays at 4 p.m. (Nathan Congleton/MSNBC via AP)
This June 15, 2017 photo released by MSNBC shows Nicolle Wallace on the set of her show "Deadline: White House," in Washington. Her show airs weekdays at 4 p.m. (Nathan Congleton/MSNBC via AP)
Photo: Nathan Congleton, AP
This June 15, 2017 photo released by MSNBC shows Nicolle Wallace on the set of her show "Deadline: White House," in Washington. Her show airs weekdays at 4 p.m. (Nathan Congleton/MSNBC via AP)
This June 15, 2017 photo released by MSNBC shows Nicolle Wallace on the set of her show "Deadline: White House," in Washington. Her show airs weekdays at 4 p.m. (Nathan Congleton/MSNBC via AP)
Photo: Nathan Congleton, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Nicolle Wallace lives for the sort of chaos that makes most cable television hosts shudder.
The former White House communications director under President George W. Bush loves the adrenaline rush of breaking news. Her job as host of MSNBC's 4 p.m. hour in the Trump era gives her plenty of chances to keep experiencing that.
Wallace has thrived in the ratings. She's incredulous about what she sees in the building where she used to work, and not reluctant to express it. That makes her a perfect fit for a network fueled primarily by viewers similarly angered by the Trump presidency.