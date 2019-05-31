Foxx releases Smollett files, offers recusal explanation

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett waves as he leaves Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. The release of 460 pages of documents related to the Chicago police investigation of Smollett show detectives were informed a possible deal with the actor was in the works a month before it was announced. The documents released Thursday show detectives leading the investigation into Smollett's claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett was in the works that may include a $10,000 fine and community service. less FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett waves as he leaves Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. The release of 460 pages of documents related to the Chicago ... more Photo: Paul Beaty, AP Photo: Paul Beaty, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Foxx releases Smollett files, offers recusal explanation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's top prosecutor has released more than 2,000 pages of documents in Jussie Smollett's case and explained she recused herself from an investigation into the "Empire" actor's claim he'd been the target of a racist, anti-gay attack solely because of false rumors she was related to him.

Friday's statement from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx comes two months after her office suddenly dropped all charges against Smollett accusing him of staging the January attack on himself. The move was widely criticized.

Foxx says rumors circulated as suspicions grew about Smollett's account of an attack that she was related to Smollett's family, so she recused herself to avoid "even the perception of a conflict."

Earlier explanations focused on communications between Foxx and a family member of Smollett's.

The release of documents Friday evening came as offices closed for the weekend. A court last week lifted an order barring their release.