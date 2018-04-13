Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — To be announced.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.