Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Flake; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Flake; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-R.I.
"Fox News Sunday" — Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager.
