Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Beto O'Rourke, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

CNN's "State of the Union" — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a 2020 presidential candidate

"Fox News Sunday" — Mulvaney; Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.