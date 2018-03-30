Guns stolen from 'Honey Boo Boo' star's car

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former star of reality TV show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" says two fully loaded handguns were stolen from her car outside a Georgia hotel.

The Telegraph cites an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that says 18-year-old Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon was one of five people whose car windows were smashed early March 22 at the Macon Marriott City Center.

The sister of the titular star of the TLC show told deputies two pistols in holsters were missing from underneath the seats, along with her wallet, which had her social security car and that of her deceased grandmother. Another woman told deputies her Apple MacBook Pro had been stolen, but nothing was reported missing from the other three damaged cars.

Deputies were told the hotel's surveillance cameras weren't operating.

