This image released by USA Network shows Rami Malek in a scene from "Mr. Robot."
This image released by USA Network shows Rami Malek in a scene from "Mr. Robot."
ABC canceled the series after three seasons.
ABC canceled the series after two seasons.
ABC canceled the series after just one season.
ABC canceled the series after just one season.
ABC canceled the series after just one season.
ABC canceled the series after just one season.
ABC canceled the series after just one season.
ABC cancelled the series after just one season.
ABC cancelled the series after seven seasons.
ABC cancelled the series after just one season.
NBC canceled the series after just one season.
NBC cancelled the series after two seasons.
NBC canceled the series after one season.
NBC canceled the series after four seasons.
NBC canceled the series after three seasons.
NBC canceled the series after two seasons.
CBS canceled the series after four seasons.
CBS canceled the series after two seasons.
CBS canceled the series after just one season.
CBS canceled the series after just one season.
CBS canceled the series after just one season.
CBS canceled the series after just one season.
Fox canceled the series after five seasons. Shortly after the announcement, NBC announced it had picked up the series for an additional season.
Fox canceled the series after four seasons.
Fox canceled the series after two seasons.
Fox canceled the series after two seasons.
Fox canceled the series after three seasons.
The CW cancelled the series after five seasons.
The CW cancelled the series after four seasons.
The CW cancelled the series after five seasons
Hulu cancelled the series after two seasons.
Netflix cancelled the series after two seasons.
Amazon cancelled the series after two seasons.
Amazon cancelled the series after one season.
Amazon cancelled the series after one season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hacktivist thriller "Mr. Robot" is coming to an end.
USA Network said Wednesday the drama series starring Emmy Award-winner Rami Malek will air its fourth and final season in 2019.
In a statement, "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail says he decided that it was time to bring the story to a close next season.
"Mr. Robot" will conclude the way he'd envisioned it since it began, Esmail says.
Malek plays Elliot, a troubled cyber-security engineer and hacker who's drawn into a revolutionary movement.
Christian Slater also stars in the Peabody Award-winning drama.
An air date for the final season of "Mr. Robot" was not announced.